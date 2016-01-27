Store clerk injured during robbery

A Dougherty County store clerk was injured Monday night during a robbery.

According to Dougherty County Police, two men walked into the Pitt Stop in the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway, and became violent with the clerk.

The robber with the gun called the clerk by name and demanded she open the register. The other masked man watched at the front door.



One of the robbers also grabbed four packs of cigarettes and two beers as he ran for the door.

Investigators are working to see if these robbers are connected to other recent armed robberies in East Albany.

We have been in contact with the Albany Police Department, to compare notes to see if these are related. And see what we can come up with," said Lt. Chad Kirkpatrick Dougherty County Police.

The clerk complained of arm and shoulder pain and was treated by paramedics at the store. If you have any information about this violent armed robbery, Call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

The store has a long history of police calls.

Last July, two masked men kicked through the plexi-glass front door of the Pitt Stop in the 3200 block of Sylvester Road. They grabbed cartons of mostly cigars and some cigarettes and ran.

Last January, two masked gunmen who robbed the clerk outside the Pitt Stop Convenience store on Sylvester Road Thursday night.

In November of 2014, a crook wearing a Spider-Man mask broke through the store's air conditioning unit.

Police said he left through the same air conditioning duct that he used to get into the store.

On December 23rd, 2010, Dougherty County Police Lt. Cliff Rouse responded to an armed robbery of the Pitt Stop Convenience store on Sylvester Road.

Rouse chased a masked man running from the store to an adjacent mobile home park, and was shot to death by then 20-year old Dontravius Thomas, who pled guilty in court last February.

