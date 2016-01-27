VSU introduces Bell as head football coach

Kerwin Bell says when he was in high school, he hoped to get a football scholarship to Valdosta State. But the Blazers never rang.

Thirty years later, Bell says he's glad he got the call this time around.

Valdosta State introduced Bell as the Blazers' new head football coach.

He says his goals are simple: win championships.

That goal will be attainable with good players, and Bell has no time to waste getting on the recruiting trail with national signing day a week from Tuesday.

"We were in the car all day yesterday traveling around trying to see people in person. saw some of our recruits yesterday," Bell says. "I'm just trying to get in front of them and help them understand the kind of coach I'm going to be, what I'm going to expect out of our program, get them excited, and get them fired up about the direction we're headed."

After recruiting, Bell says he must get the team believing in this new system. That begins in spring ball.

"This spring's going to be important as we go through these 15 days of spring practice and as we head into the summer. we'll just keep developing those relationships," Bell says. "We have to make sure by the time we hit fall that we're a close knit football group, They've got total confidence in me as a head football coach, and I also have total confidence in them as players. If we can get to that point, and I think we will, we'll be able to go out and a have a great football season."

Bell comes to Titletown after nine successful seasons at Jacksonville

