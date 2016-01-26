Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 26, 2016:
BOYS
Colquitt Co. 60, Lee Co. 57
Bainbridge 58, Westover 44
Albany 67, Dougherty 56
Monroe 56, Americus-Sumter 51 (F/3OT)
Worth Co. 72, Cairo 33
Lanier Co. 55, Cook 54
Seminole Co. 62, Pelham 60
Early Co. 100, Berrien 46
Turner Co. 76, Echols Co. 38
Clinch Co. 80, Wilcox Co. 63
Deerfield-Windsor 70, Westwood 38
GIRLS
Colquitt Co. 49, Lee Co. 28
Bainbridge 60, Westover 44
Dougherty 43, Albany 32
Americus-Sumter 63, Monroe 34
Worth Co. 70, Cairo 64
Cook 54, Lanier Co. 45
Pelham 64, Seminole Co. 22
Turner Co. 61, Echols Co. 46
Westwood 59, Deerfield-Windsor 19
Terrell Academy 54, Brookwood 49
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.