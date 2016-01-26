Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 26, 2016:

BOYS

Colquitt Co. 60, Lee Co. 57

Bainbridge 58, Westover 44

Albany 67, Dougherty 56

Monroe 56, Americus-Sumter 51 (F/3OT)

Worth Co. 72, Cairo 33

Lanier Co. 55, Cook 54

Seminole Co. 62, Pelham 60

Early Co. 100, Berrien 46

Turner Co. 76, Echols Co. 38

Clinch Co. 80, Wilcox Co. 63

Deerfield-Windsor 70, Westwood 38

GIRLS

Colquitt Co. 49, Lee Co. 28

Bainbridge 60, Westover 44

Dougherty 43, Albany 32

Americus-Sumter 63, Monroe 34

Worth Co. 70, Cairo 64

Cook 54, Lanier Co. 45

Pelham 64, Seminole Co. 22

Turner Co. 61, Echols Co. 46

Westwood 59, Deerfield-Windsor 19

Terrell Academy 54, Brookwood 49

