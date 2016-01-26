Lowndes Co. votes Tuesday on easement for proposed Sabal Trail pipeline

The Lowndes County Commission will vote during their meeting Tuesday night on whether or not to grant an easement for the Sabal Trail pipeline proposed to run through properties in Lowndes County.



Leaders have already stated their position against the pipeline, and say the easement is not an endorsement for the project, but rather just part of the legal process.

"This is just the legal process that we need to go through with the pipeline supplier,

Sabal Trail, in the event that it is approved and that process is taking place," said Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. "So they would have the easement to come on to that property."

The controversial Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline would run from Alabama, through south Georgia to Florida, if approved.

If the county votes against the easement, Sabal Trail officials would have to seek eminent domain to gain access to the property.

