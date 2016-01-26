Albany represented at White House health summit

A group of health leaders from around the country met at the White House for the White House Dialogue on Men's Health. Only one healthcare system from the South was selected to join the discussion, and what they are doing right to improve men's health is being looked at as a national model.

Darrell Sabbs is a master when it comes to men's health education. "Our community was cited as a best practice for men's health. We have been doing this for over ten years now."



For a decade, Phoebe Putney Health System has supported men's health with fairs free health screens and important research that got the president's attention.



"The White House wanted to put national attention on the issue of men's health." Darrell Sabbs joined a small group of health leaders around the country earlier this month at a meeting inside the White House to talk about men's health an issue President Obama is backing with his My Brother's Keeper Program.



"What to craft, how to craft it and what men respond to our some of the questions looming nationally when it comes to health," Sabbs said.



Health questions, that when dealing with men, have very different answers from women.



Sabbs says the White House meeting revealed that it takes two elements for improved outcomes for men access to care and, "Most of all it takes families and women, because women do a whole lot to drive men to the health system."



Women driving men to better health choices and men answering their call. "Every day, I get people who stop me and say Mr. Sabbs if it were not for the health fair, if not for my daddy, my uncle, my brother having a place to go we might not have him here today for this upcoming Father's Day."



And, there's an opportunity for free health screens for men and women.



On Saturday, February 13, Phoebe will offer free health screens, with seven stations manned with nurses at the Albany Mall. The event is FREE and will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

