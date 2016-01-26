Albany area gets some new asphalt

Eleven miles of roads in Dougherty County are being resurfaced this fiscal year.

At a cost of just under $700,000, roads like MLK Drive in South Albany, from Story Road to South Gate Road, are on the list.

Fourteen roads around the county are recommended for repaving in 2016.

Money from SPLOST, plus dollars from the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, are being used for the projects.

Here is a list of the roads on the 2016 Resurfacing Program for Dougherty County:

Stonebridge Road (from Eight Mile to LaCosta)

Winifred Road (from Old Dawson to County Line)

Bluesprings (from Lily Pond Road to James Cross, and James Cross to Butternut)

MLK Dr. (from Story to South Gate)

Lovers Lane (from N. Jefferson to Randall and Dale W to Paulk)

Camden (from Old Pretoria to Dead End)

Gay (from Stanley to Dead End)

Medley (from Howard to Lily Pond)

Mud Creek (from Leary to Walker Ducker)

Stanley (from Old Pretoria to Dead End)

Acree (from County line to Dead End)

Antioch (from Radium Springs to U.S. 19)

Radium Springs (from Westview to Antioch, Barbragale to Williamsburg, Shelton to Putney, Patterson to Shelton, Williamsburg to Patterson, Community to Putney, Antioch to Community, Notre Dame to Holly)

Tonilyn (from Notre Dame to Holly)

