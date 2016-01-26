Albany man stabbed in chest; girlfriend charged

An Albany remains hospitalized, following an overnight stabbing.

Around 1:40 Tuesday morning police were called to a home at 403 South McKinley Street, where the man had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to Phoebe Putney Hospital.

Albany Police say that The victim’s girlfriend, Serika Stephens, 28 was charged with Aggravated Assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

No motive for the attack has been released

