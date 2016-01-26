Georgia woman killed in sword attack on Caribbean vacation

An Atlanta pediatric anesthetist was killed Sunday while on a Caribbean vacation.

Jessica Colker, 39, was in Grenada in the town of St. David when police say she and her husband were attacked by a man with a cutlass-style sword, WSB-TV reports.

Colker's husband, 62-year-old Brian Melito, reportedly survived the attack.

According to WSB-TV, Colker worked at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband.

Multiple news agencies are reporting that a man is being questioned for the murder but no charges have been filed.

