Westwood chasing region title during turnaround

One of the best stories in high school basketball this year is the Westwood Wildcats.

After a 1-19 season last year, the Cats are in the thick of the Region 3-AAA race in 2016.

First year head coach Derrick Harris has his team believing, and he says you can see that with the goals they set before the season.

"When we came in, the goal was to win 20 games, beat Deerfield-Windsor, region championship, and to go as far as we can in the playoffs," he says. "Those were lofty goals, but you have to start somewhere."

Westwood already accomplished one of their goals this season.

The Wildcats beat DWS 76-67 at home earlier this month. They will try to earn another win over the Knights Tuesday in Albany.

Winning in Camilla is one thing. The Cats know how tough it'll be to get a win in The Jungle.

"The atmosphere is more incredible there than anywhere else. We just have to play within the box," says senior forward Matthew Tucker. "We can't worry about who is up in the corner or anything else. We just have to play and keep our heads together."

"The only thing we have to do is go in, play defense, play hard, and we'll get the w," says Harris. "The kids' confidence is high right now."

It should be a great one tomorrow night in Albany. Westwood and Deerfield-Windsor clash at 8:00 Tuesday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.