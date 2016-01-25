Lady Hornets' stinging defense leading team

There may be no better team in Class AA girls' hoops than the Pelham Lady Hornets.

The girls in blue and gold have won eight in a row, and are gearing up for a state title run.

Pelham is 18-1 this season, with their only loss is to Class AAAAAA Lowndes on the road.

What's made these Hornets so good this year? Their stinging defense.

Pelham is allowing less than 38 points a game, and has given up over 50 just once since the calendar turned over to 2016.

The scary thing is head coach Antonia Tookes believes they can be better on that side of the ball.

"I've got five people who have bought into playing defense. I'm trying to get 12 people to buy into it," she says. "We just have to keep winning and keep getting better because we're looking forward to the region tournament and then to the state playoffs."

The Lady Hornets stay in Region 1-AA play Tuesday when they host Seminole County. That game tips off at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.