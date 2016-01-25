Charges against grandmother in Brandon Price case dismissed

In November, Symanthia Price was arrested on two counts of child cruelty against 10-year-old Brandon Price who died in May 2014.

The charges against Brandon Price's grandmother have been dismissed.

There is new information on the case of a little Albany boy who died after being abused and neglected.

Charges against his grandmother have been dismissed but the District Attorney is confident she will be charged again.

Prosecutors said she didn't feed Brandon properly or get him medical care for pneumonia.

Symanthia is now free after a judge threw out the charges.

District Attorney Greg Edwards said that the charges were dismissed on a technicality.

He said he expects a grand jury to indict Symanthia next month.

