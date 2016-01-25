Golden Rams remain winless at home

Morehouse thought the game was Tuesday night.

Albany State probably wishes it was.

The Golden Rams trailed by 30 with 16 minutes to play in the second half, and remain winless at HPER Gym following a 76-55 loss Monday night.

Ayinde Russell scored 23 points to lead the Maroon Tigers, who led 47-20 at half.

Earl Farnum scored 10 to pace the Golden Rams. He was the only ASU player to score in double figures.

Tipoff was scheduled for 7:30, but Morehouse mistakenly thought the game was Tuesday. They didn't arrive in Albany until 7:15 p.m., and the game began around 8:00 p.m.

The loss drops Albany State to 3-16 this season, and 2-9 in SIAC play. The Golden Rams host Miles Thursday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.