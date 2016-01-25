Salesman's wife behind the wheel of car that hit and killed him

Kathy Hatcher is charged with open container, DUI, and serious injury by vehicle.

Trace Everson died at the hospital after he was struck by a car over the weekend.

Charges have been filed in the death of an Albany car dealer who was hit by a car over the weekend.

Trace Everson died Monday at Phoebe Putney Hospital. He worked as a salesman at Albany Honda.

Officials said Everson was hit by a car Saturday on Duffy Road in Mitchell County, and later revealed that his wife, Sarah "Kathy" Hatcher was behind the wheel.

Georgia State Patrol investigators said Kathy was arrested and charged with open container, DUI, and serious injury by vehicle.

She has since posted bond, and is out of jail.

Investigators said Trace told them that he and Kathy got married in October.

It's not clear if the charges will be upgraded since Everson died.

The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

