Police investigating Valdosta homicide

A man was shot and killed in Valdosta Monday night.

Valdosta police chief Brian Childress said that police responded to the 1000 block of Cherokee Street around 6:30 p.m.

A man was shot in the head and later died at South Georgia Medical Center.

Police believe the victim knew the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Officials are currently interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

