Wild Adventures offers 'Funterviews'  for jobs

Wild adventures is holding fun-terviews to hire new employees for the upcoming season.



The park is looking to hire 300 or more people to help in everything from concessions to entertainment.

Applicants are getting the opportunity to show off their energy and how they interact in groups. it's something the park does every year.

Park officials say it's important to make sure employees can be fast friendly and engaging with guests.

"We want to make sure we hire people who are going to engage with our guest and really welcome them here to wild adventures. we work where people go on vacation and so we want to make sure we're having fun here with our employees so that our guest can have a good time when they come, " said Human Resources Manager Cara Robertson.



The park will also host job fairs February 6th and 13. Applications are open to anyone 16 and older.

