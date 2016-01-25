Albany may get a 'roundabout'

Dougherty County's first roundabout could be at North Jefferson and Lover's Lane.



Department of Transportation officials recommend a roundabout at this intersection, an effort they say will decrease accidents and speeding in this area.

"Some are afraid of them because of the fear of the unknown but in our experience once they are built and people start using them they are very happy with them," said District Traffic Engineer Van Mason.

Georgia has 150 roundabouts, and they are becoming more common.



Mason says there are 110 new roundabouts in the works, and one in being constructed now in Moultrie.

The Commission will vote next week on the matter. If approved, G-DOT will begin preliminary engineering.