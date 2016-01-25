My-On program boosts reading in young people

A new reading program is having great success in Valdosta city schools.

The My-On program offers access to an online library and reading tools.



Students use the program on their own and in class.

Teachers say since starting the program they've seen incredible improvement in their students.

"They enjoy the reading it helps them with comprehension. They read a book online, they take a test when they get finished. I think it's rewarding to them because they can see their scores going up," said 3rd Grade Teacher Angel Godwin.



The program also personalizes reading for each student, by recommending books based on their interests and reading level grade.

