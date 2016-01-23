Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 22, 2016:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 70, Lowndes 44

Lee Co. 56, Valdosta 49

Colquitt Co. 62, Madison (FL) 51

Westover 82, Thomas Co. Central 51

Monroe 71, Cairo 39

Albany 64, Cook 46

Bainbridge 89, Dougherty 51

Thomasville 61, Pelham 44

Berrien 54, Echols Co. 51

Turner Co. 82, Atkinson Co. 46

Mitchell Co. 76, Webster Co. 50

Randolph-Clay 83, Miller Co. 60

Deerfield-Windsor 65, Tiftarea 43

Valwood 53, Southland 52 (F/OT)

Calvary Christian 58, Sherwood Christian 50

GIRLS:

Lowndes 62, Tift Co. 49

Valdosta 29, Lee Co. 21

Colquitt Co. 59, Madison (FL) 43

Westover 43, Thomas Co. Central 30

Bainbridge 65, Dougherty 22

Pelham 44, Thomasville 30

Berrien 66, Echols Co. 50

Turner Co. 63, Atkinson Co. 33

Randolph-Clay 62, Miller Co. 50

Deerfield-Windsor 47, Tiftarea 45

Westwood 73, Brookwood 24

Valwood 49, Southland 31

Sherwood Christian 26, Calvary Christian 23

