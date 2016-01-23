Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 22, 2016:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 70, Lowndes 44
Lee Co. 56, Valdosta 49
Colquitt Co. 62, Madison (FL) 51
Westover 82, Thomas Co. Central 51
Monroe 71, Cairo 39
Albany 64, Cook 46
Bainbridge 89, Dougherty 51
Thomasville 61, Pelham 44
Berrien 54, Echols Co. 51
Turner Co. 82, Atkinson Co. 46
Mitchell Co. 76, Webster Co. 50
Randolph-Clay 83, Miller Co. 60
Deerfield-Windsor 65, Tiftarea 43
Valwood 53, Southland 52 (F/OT)
Calvary Christian 58, Sherwood Christian 50
GIRLS:
Lowndes 62, Tift Co. 49
Valdosta 29, Lee Co. 21
Colquitt Co. 59, Madison (FL) 43
Westover 43, Thomas Co. Central 30
Bainbridge 65, Dougherty 22
Pelham 44, Thomasville 30
Berrien 66, Echols Co. 50
Turner Co. 63, Atkinson Co. 33
Randolph-Clay 62, Miller Co. 50
Deerfield-Windsor 47, Tiftarea 45
Westwood 73, Brookwood 24
Valwood 49, Southland 31
Sherwood Christian 26, Calvary Christian 23
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.