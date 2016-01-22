Lee Co. to talk flooding with NWS

Lee County officials will travel to Florida Tuesday to meet with the National Weather Service to discuss flood levels along the creeks.

Some unexpected portions of the Muckalee Creek flooded last month though the creek never reached official flood stage.

Officials say the gauge on the creek is providing accurate readings, but they believe flood stages have changed and need to be reassessed.

The gauges are maintained by the U-S Geological Survey and provide real time data to the National Weather Service.

Having accurate flood event stages is critical to provide proper warning for future flooding.

