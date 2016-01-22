High school students showcase bright ideas at Tech Fair - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

High school students showcase bright ideas at Tech Fair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school students in Albany came up with some pretty creative ways to take first prize in the annual Tech Fair.

Some kids even turned an old computer into an electronic fish bowl.     

Students from Dougherty County High School submitted in device modification projects, like the fish bowl, 3D modeling, and multimedia applications.

"Students are able to take the skills that they have learned in the classroom and apply them to real world applications so students are able to create things from beginning to end," said Kendra Huff.

The winner from each category will compete for the state prize in Macon in March.

