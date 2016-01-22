Former pro athletes attend ASU Winter Youth Summit

They say anything can be overcome with determination

Former pro athletes dropped by to give words of knowledge

Several hundred sixth grade boys got a lesson outside of the classroom Friday, by two former professional football players as the teachers.

Edward Taylor engaged the young men with his personal story at the 7th Annual Winter Youth Summit at Albany State University. Taylor, who attended ASU and played professionally, was hospitalized after a severe leg fracture and almost lost his leg.

13 surgeries later, with a masters degree in Education, Taylor looked back on his middle school years.

"What they are up to, I know what they are into, I just want them to know there are positive people out there," said Taylor.

Taylor told the young men that he is living proof a person can survive anything with courage and determination.

The young men also heard from Lawrence Samuel, another former pro athlete. The Winter Summit addresses topics such as character, health, and education.

