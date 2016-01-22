GDOT crews on standby for North GA snow event

A state of emergency is effect for over 20 north Georgia counties ahead of a winter storm.

GDOT officials said they are prepared to send crews from South Georgia to metro Atlanta if there is a major freezing rain event.

The state of emergency is expected to last through Sunday night.

Some counties in extreme northeast Georgia could see up to 8 inches of snow and .25 inches of ice.

