GDOT crews on standby for North GA snow event

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

A state of emergency is effect for over 20 north Georgia counties ahead of a winter storm.

GDOT officials said they are prepared to send crews from South Georgia to metro Atlanta if there is a major freezing rain event.

The state of emergency is expected to last through Sunday night.

Some counties in extreme northeast Georgia could see up to 8 inches of snow and .25 inches of ice.

