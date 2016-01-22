Distracted driving suspected in deadly Thomas County crash

State troopers believe a cell phone may have distracted a driver who was killed in a head on crash in Thomas County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Larry Thomas Graham of Tift County was killed Wednesday afternoon when his Hyundai drifted into oncoming traffic on Highway 319 near Crowley Road.

The car crashed into a Ford Explorer driven by Sharon Kubik. She was taken to Archbold Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say they found a cell phone between Grahams legs and are looking into whether he was texting or the phone at the time of the crash.

