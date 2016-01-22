Distracted driving suspected in deadly Thomas County crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Distracted driving suspected in deadly Thomas County crash

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

State troopers believe a cell phone may have distracted a driver who was killed in a head on crash in Thomas County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Larry Thomas Graham of Tift County was killed Wednesday afternoon when his Hyundai drifted into oncoming traffic on Highway 319 near Crowley Road.
The car crashed into a Ford Explorer driven by Sharon Kubik. She was taken to Archbold Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say they found a cell phone between Grahams legs and are looking into whether he was texting or the phone at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly