Lady Blazers opening season in GSC-PBC Challenge

When the Lady Blazers softball team opens the season in two weekends, they'll do so against the best the Peach Belt Conference has to offer.

VSU will take part in the Gulf South- Peach Belt Conference Challenge next weekend in Columbus.

The Lady Blazers will battle Augusta, Columbus St., Armstrong Atlantic, and North Georgia between Saturday and Sunday.

"It's going to be one of the premier events, if not the premier event, until postseason in Division II softball," says Gulf South Conference commissioner Matt Wilson. "When you look at the history as well as the recent success of these programs, it's going to be really exciting. The level of competition will be unmatched."

That's the whole idea, says Columbus State head coach Brad Huskisson.

"Opening day's always like that. Everybody starts looking ahead a little bit, and this kind of throws a little extra on top when we all know the caliber of all the teams that are going to be here," he says. "You're going to see some of the best hitters we're going to see the entire year this weekend. We're going to see some of the best pitchers we're going to see the entire weekend. It's an opportunity to come out and put a gauge right off the bat the first weekend on where everything's at."

The Lady Blazers open the season Saturday when they play Augusta and Columbus St.

