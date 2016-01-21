Valdosta organization upset over construction project

The SCLC in Valdosta is upset after only one African American contractor was given a role in building the new Valdosta High School.

According to the SCLC the African American community was promised a significant role in providing contractors for the new Valdosta High School.

One Valdosta organization is upset after it said the city Board of Education didn't uphold it's promises.

Floyd Rose led the meeting for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and said the African American community was promised a significant role in providing contractors for the new Valdosta High School.

However, Floyd said that the Board of Education only gave $700,000 dollars of the 80 million dollar project to one African American contractor.

"$700,000 out of 80 plus million, that is unacceptable to us and that's just not going to stand. Period," said SCLC President Floyd Rose.

Rose said the organization has tried to reach out to the Board of Education multiple times with no response.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.