VSU names Bell head football coach

Valdosta State has officially named Kerwin Bell as the Blazers' new head football coach.

Bell spent nine seasons as the head coach at Jacksonville University, leading the Dolphins to a 66-35 record at the FCS level. JU also won three Pioneer League championships under Bell's tenure.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be the next head football coach at Valdosta State University," said Bell on Friday. "We will continue to build upon the great tradition of champions that has made Blazer Nation proud."

SEC fans may remember Bell as the Florida Gators' starting QB from 1984-1987.

