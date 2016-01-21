VSU opens new Exercise Medicine and Rehabilitation center

Valdosta State University held the grand opening for their new state-of-the-art Center for Exercise Medicine and Rehabilitation on January 21st.

The approximately 150,000-square-foot building, full of new state-of-the-art equipment, is worth around $32 million.

The facility is split into two sections, athletic training and fitness and wellness.

Directors say it will provide students with real life practice on actual patients.

However, the new facility won't just benefit students it will also help the community.

The center will be open to faculty, staff, and community members. Exercise medicine director Sean Hutchison says it's a good way for students to learn skills and help others.

"It's just one more way that we can provide services to them. To get them the quality of care that they need at a cost that's a little more cost effective and beneficial to them," explains Hutchison.

The new facility has been in the works for roughly ten years. Faculty members say they are excited to finally see it up and running.

