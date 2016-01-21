Don't let fireplaces get out of control

The cold weather means people are using their fireplaces, but the Valdosta Fire Department is warning residents to make sure their homes are safe.

Trouble in the fireplace caused a Valdosta home's chimney to catch fire Wednesday.



The fire department says fireplaces and chimneys should be cleaned every year before using them, and you should always protect your carpet and home from the fire as well



"When you're burning in your fireplace make sure you have a 3 foot clearance around it. Make sure you also have a grate up in front of it," said VFD Capt. James Clinkscales.



They also recommend having carbon monoxide protectant and working smoke detectors.

