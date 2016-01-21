Wife of Dawson Man Accused of Child Molestation Arrested on Same Charge

The wife of a Dawson man set to go on trial next month for molesting a young girl has been arrested for child molestation herself.



35-year-old Takeiya Johnson is in the Terrell County Jail, charged with one count of child molestation.

Authorities tell us the victim is the same minor her husband, Milton Johnson, is accused of hurting.

Milton Johnson's first court appearance was October 31, 2014, shortly after his arrest. The Johnson's home on New Hope Road in Dawson was raided by the GBI earlier that same month.

Johnson's trial was delayed this summer when his new attorney requested more time to prepare.

Mr. Johnson's trial is now set for February 15th.

