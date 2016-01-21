Valdostans are safe from most fires

The Valdosta Fire Department received a major award Thursday. Their city has the highest insurance service office rating available: Class I.

This rating helps lower insurance rates for most property owners in the city.

The fire chief says everyone came together to help make this possible.

"We did a great job. We worked together. We set some goals and we accomplished our goals. At the end our final result is that we got an one," said Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome.



Valdosta is the first local government in South Georgia to receive the rating, and one of just 136 communities nationwide.



