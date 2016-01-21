WALB's Most Wanted: Two unknown women

On tonight's Most, Wanted Moultrie Police need your help identifying two persons of interest in a financial transaction fraud investigation.



These two women were seen of surveillance video at the Moultrie Walmart November 29th.



The woman in the grey top used a debit card reported stolen in Thomasville to purchase $200 worth of merchandise.



She was seen with a woman wearing a pink hoodie.

Take a look at these two right now they're just wanted for questioning.



If you recognize them call Moultrie Police at 890-5500.

