WALB's Most Wanted: Two unknown women - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB's Most Wanted: Two unknown women

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

On tonight's Most, Wanted Moultrie Police need your help identifying two persons of interest in a financial transaction fraud investigation.

These two women were seen of surveillance video at the Moultrie Walmart November 29th.

The woman in the grey top used a debit card reported stolen in Thomasville to purchase $200 worth of merchandise.

She was seen with a woman wearing a pink hoodie.

Take a look at these two right now they're just wanted for questioning.

If you recognize them call Moultrie Police at 890-5500.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly