Deadly home invasion in Fitzgerald

One person is dead following an overnight home invasion in Ben Hill County.
It happened at a home on Lobinger Avenue.
GBI agents along with Ben Hill county deputies and Fitzgerald Police are on the scene.
Official have not released any information about the victim or any suspects.
We have a crew in Fitzgerald. We'll have live updates beginning at 5 AM on Today in Georgia.
