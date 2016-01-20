Lady Rams rolling after embarrassing loss

Two weeks ago, Albany State was blown out at home by 32 by Kentucky State.

Head coach Robert Skinner says it was an embarrassing loss.

But some good may have come from it.

Since the loss, ASU has won four in a row, including three on the road. The Lady Rams now sit at 7-1 in conference play.

Skinner says he wishes the team was 8-0 in the SIAC, but admits he's seen a difference in their attitude since their last loss.

"It gave us a presence of mind and allowed us to realize we were not invincible, that we had to play each and every game, and couldn't go at a lackadaisical mode at all," Skinner says. "We had to come out with intensity. We had to come out with a certain type of enthusiasm each and every game, and that's what we've done over the last three or four games."

The Lady Rams will need all the intensity they can get this weekend. On Thursday, Albany State battles Claflin in Orangeburg, SC. On Saturday, the Lady Rams square off with #17 Benedict in Columbus,

"You look at their record, both of them, they have a combined 28-29 wins on the year," he says. "It's going to be tough. It's going to hard. but I think we're up to the challenge. I'm relishing the fact that I've been looking forward to this. All week long, I've been looking forward to this road trip."

The Lady Rams meet Claflin Thursday in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.