Lady Blazers picked to win GSC

High expectations are nothing new for the Valdosta State softball team.

When you've won your conference six of the last seven years, that tends to happen.

Once again, the Lady Blazers are expected to add a trophy to their collection.

VSU is atop the Gulf South Conference preseason coaches' poll, and three Lady Blazers are on the preseason all-conference team.

Caitlyn Calhoun, Jaime Phillips, and Kiley Rusen are All-GSC selections.

Calhoun went 28-5 for the Lady Blazers in 2015. She led the nation with 19 shutouts.

Phillips was the Gulf South home run leader a season ago, with 17 dingers.

Rusen ranked in the top ten of several key offensive categories, including batting average. The senior from Brookfield, IL batted .394 in 2015.

Valdosta State opens the season 1/30 at a tournament in Columbus.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.