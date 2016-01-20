Suspect files appeal in deputy shooting case

Crystal Harry and Phillip Kelley were suspected of stealing more than 20 guns in Florida.

Phillip Kelley is filing an appeal after a judge said he wasn't allowed to change his plea.

For months we've been asking for details about another deadly cop shooting in south Georgia, but it could be months before we are allowed to see the case report.

Two Worth County deputies fired on Crystal Harry last February when she got out of a car with a gun following a chase.

She and Phillip Kelley were suspected of stealing more than 20 guns in Florida.

Kelley pleaded guilty to several crimes but later tried to change his plea. Last month, a judge ruled Kelley can't change his plea.

He's now appealing to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

District Attorney Paul Bowden refuses to open the case files to WALB until the matter has been settled.

