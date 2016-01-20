Man stabbed in head during bar fight

A suspect is in jail accused of stabbing a man in the head during a weekend bar fight in Dawson.

Police said 40-year-old Tremaine Johnson is charged with aggravated assault.

Johnson got into an argument with Stanely Morris in the parking lot of the Fo Sho Bar and Grill in Dawson early Sunday morning.

Johnson ran when officers showed up, but they caught him quickly.

Morris was treated for a skull fracture.

