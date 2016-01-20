Sources: Thomasville to vote on Grage as head football coach

Thomasville City Schools will vote to approve the Bulldogs' new head football coach Friday morning.

School officials won't release the name, but sources tell WALB the new coach will be current Gilmer head coach Zach Grage.

Grage spent one year as the Bobcats' head coach, going 4-6. Prior to his time there, Grage was an assistant coach at Colquitt County for six years. He was the Packers' offensive coordinator in 2014, helping lead Colquitt Co. to the 2014 AAAAAA state championship.

Thomasville went 1-8 in 2015, the worst season in program history.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.