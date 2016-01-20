Moody AFB conducts emergency exercise

You might hear sirens and notice more activity than normal if you're around Moody Air Force Base Thursday.



The base will host an emergency response exercise to test their emergency procedures.



"Nothing to be alarmed about. This is a routine thing we do very often. We do exercises throughout the year and this is just one of the times we're performing our different capabilities to respond," said Public Affairs Officer Capt. Korey Fratini.



The exercise will last all day, and could affect traffic on the base.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.