Company shows interest in old Bob's plant

An unnamed business is looking at the former Bob's Candies building, to open a manufacturing plant. The company was looking at six different sites around the state, and has zeroed in on Albany.

The old Bob's Candies building is a good fit for its purposes, and if they strike a deal, will provide 500 jobs at $17.00 an hour.



"We will be the second factory that they have and they have purchase orders coming in and she is looking to do this in 90 to 120 days so that is huge," said Albany City Commissioner B. J. Fletcher.



Commissioner Fletcher says she thinks the plant will have a job fair to hire workers IF a deal is struck. The plant is coming in through a group called ReClaim It, which supports ex-felons looking for work.

Therefore, having a record will NOT be considered a determent for this company during the hiring process.

When Bobs closed in October 2005, nearly 250 people lost their jobs, when Farley and Sathers, a Minnesota candy company, bought Bobs from the McCormack family.



In 2007, The building got a complete makeover both inside and out, with the goal of attracting a new tenant.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.