Valdosta offers community job training - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta offers community job training

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Community members in Valdosta came together for community job training. 

The city's Neighborhood Development Division partnered with Goodwill Industries to help provide the community with job training and services. 

Anyone can use a kiosk Goodwill set up at Valdosta City Hall which allows residents to write and print resumes. They also provide community workshops to help with job training.  

On January 20th they held their first class on resume building. 

"They're giving the purpose of a resume, then they're getting the information that's pertinent to a resume, and they're giving the information to also build the resume for themselves," explains Neighborhood Development Director Vanassa Flucas.

Flucas says this is a way to make sure job services are available to all Valdosta citizens. 

