Terrell Co. High back to normal after water main break

Terrell County High School's water is back on after being off for several hours during the school day due to a water main break.

The break happened late yesterday, according to Terrell Principal Douglas Bell. Construction is underway on a new transportation facility for the school system, and when workers tried to connect the water, they broke the main water line into the school.

The repair was expected to be completed in less than two hours, but took longer. The water was turned on by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We thought that it would be a short repair service this morning roughly two hours. I explained it to the kids this morning. Everything went very well today," said Principal Douglas Bell.

Bell said they had a large tub of hand sanitizer for the students and staff, as well as bottled water. The students and staff were notified they would be without water for a short time when they arrived at school and were in good spirits.

He says there were no complaints, but two students were taken out of school by their parents to use a bathroom.

