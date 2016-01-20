N. Slappey Walmart Neighborhood Market opens

The new Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Slappey Boulevard in Albany opened this morning. The 41,000 square foot store was built on land that used to be the Cricket Inn Motel, and a Georgia Car Credit dealership. The new store also has a stand alone gas station and convenience store.

It also has a full pharmacy, and a free store pickup service, providing an easy way to shop millions of products on Walmart.com. The new store will employ up to 95 full- and part-time associates.

"We are proud to be a part of the Albany community," said store manager Jason Folson. "We look forward to opening and providing our friends and neighbors with Walmart's everyday low prices."

The store offers fresh produce and meat, pantry staples and a full line of groceries from leading brands, a full-service deli and in-store bakery, offering custom cakes and fresh baked breads

The pharmacy offers immunizations and services and Walmart pharmacists ready to assist customers with product and prescription questions. Albany residents can easily transfer prescriptions and order refills on the go with the Walmart mobile app.

"We are always happy to have new businesses in Albany and we're very happy to have another Walmart Neighborhood Market," said Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard. "This additional store will provide another shopping convenience for citizens in Albany and Dougherty County and surrounding areas. I am looking forward to the grand opening later this month."

Folks interested in careers at Walmart can apply at a store's hiring kiosk or online at Walmartcareers.com. Store manager, Jason Folson began his Walmart career in 1999 as an hourly associate at a store in Tifton.

Starting in 2015, Walmart began making a $2.7 billion investment over a two year period in higher wages, more scheduling choices and further training for its associates. As part of increased wages across the company, the average full time hourly associate now makes $13.64 an hour in Georgia. More than 75 percent of store management teams started as hourly associates.

Walmart committed to purchase an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs by 2023. In Georgia, Walmart buys products from Elan-Polo Inc., a Hazelhurst-based manufacturer that makes injection-molded footwear.

The grand-opening celebration includes presentations of $4,400 in grants from Walmart to local community groups including Open Arms, Albany Fire Department and Beautiful Creations.

On Saturday from Noon to 3:00, every one is invited to A Big Family Welcome, which will give customers a chance to meet Folson and enjoy fun, family activities and free food samples while supplies last.

