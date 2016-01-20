Armed robbery suspect shot by deputy dies

A man shot by a Lowndes County deputy has died.

Late Tuesday night, A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman confirmed to WALB News 10 that the man wounded Tuesday afternoon at the Pilot Truck Stop at Exit 11 on Interstate 75 later died.

Lowndes County authorities also confirmed that man was accused of robbing a grocery store.

Hahira police issued a lookout for a getaway car following a robbery at the Harvey's there. When a deputy pulled over a car matching the description at the Pilot, investigators say the driver got out with a gun and the deputy shot him.

The GBI has not released that man's name nor the name of a woman who was in the car with him. We do know she is now charged with armed robbery. We're told they were not from Lowndes County.

The deputy who shot the driver is now on administrative leave as the GBI investigates the shooting.

