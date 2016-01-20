Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19, 2016:
BOYS
Lee Co. 55, Colquitt Co. 53
Lowndes 91, Florida State University HS 59
Worth Co. 70, Westover 63
Dougherty 64, Cairo 29
Brooks Co. 58, Berrien 54
Pelham 63, Calhoun Co. 55
Quitman Co. 65, Randolph-Clay 63
Turner Co. 99, Telfair Co. 47
Deerfield-Windsor 74, Southland 71
GIRLS
Colquitt Co. 55, Lee Co. 47
Lowndes 78, Florida State University HS 61
Westover 57, Worth Co. 31
Cairo 72, Dougherty 60
Brooks Co. 60, Berrien 58
Pelham 64, Calhoun Co. 46
Randolph-Clay 66, Quitman Co. 55
Turner Co. 61, Telfair Co. 56
Deerfield-Windsor 59, Southland 57
