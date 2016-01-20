Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19, 2016:

BOYS

Lee Co. 55, Colquitt Co. 53

Lowndes 91, Florida State University HS 59

Worth Co. 70, Westover 63

Dougherty 64, Cairo 29

Brooks Co. 58, Berrien 54

Pelham 63, Calhoun Co. 55

Quitman Co. 65, Randolph-Clay 63

Turner Co. 99, Telfair Co. 47

Deerfield-Windsor 74, Southland 71

GIRLS

Colquitt Co. 55, Lee Co. 47

Lowndes 78, Florida State University HS 61

Westover 57, Worth Co. 31

Cairo 72, Dougherty 60

Brooks Co. 60, Berrien 58

Pelham 64, Calhoun Co. 46

Randolph-Clay 66, Quitman Co. 55

Turner Co. 61, Telfair Co. 56

Deerfield-Windsor 59, Southland 57

