Paint memories with Paula Deen and Jimmy Carter

The former president and the celebrity chef share a love of painting.

"Painting, Paula, and a President" is a fundraiser that allows people to take a painting class with Paula Deen and Jimmy Carter.

Two famous south Georgia natives are teaming up for an unusual fundraiser.

You can meet and hang out with Jimmy Carter and Paula Deen Saturday in Plains at "Painting, Paula, and a President."

For $500 you can spend the day in a painting class with the two of them.

The money will go to the Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site (NHS) and Plains Better Hometown.

"This is going to raise a nice little amount of money for us, so we are really pleased with that. We're doing a lot of work here with legacy with President and Mrs. Carter and also the Better Home Town program has a lot of good projects helping the community," said NHS Chair Jill Stuckey.

For $2,000 you can spend the night at the Historic Plains Inn along with Deen and have dinner with her and the Carters.

For details on how to sign up call (229) 824-5373.

