Hit and run leads to deadly second crash

The driver lost control of the pickup and crashed into the fence surrounding MCLB.

Police said that the man who caused both crashes was killed in the 1400 block of Mock Road.

After fleeing the scene of one car accident, a driver struck another vehicle, crashed into a fence and died on the scene.

A hit and run crash in Albany Tuesday night led to a second deadly crash in Dougherty County.

Police said that the man who caused both crashes was killed in the 1400 block of Mock Road just outside the Marine Base.

Officials said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night he was driving a pickup truck in the 300 block of South Mock Road in the city, when he crashed into a car injuring one person.

The driver sped away down Mock Road into the county where he sideswiped another car, injuring two more people.

He then lost control of the pickup and crashed into the fence surrounding MCLB, knocking out about 100 feet of the fencing.

The driver died at the scene.

The other injuries are not life threatening. Police have not released the name of the driver yet.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.