Dougherty boys' basketball facing possible GHSA sanctions

WALB has learned the Dougherty Trojans' boys' basketball team could be facing punishment from the Georgia High School Association after reporting an ineligible player.

According to the Dougherty County School System, a player for the team lied about where he lived.

The school system launched an internal investigation into the matter and have reported their findings to the GHSA.

The player is no longer on the team, but the Trojans could still face punishment, including forfeiture of games.

"We're trying to show the GHSA that we're being proactive and open and honest about the situation," says DCSS Public Information's JD Sumner. "They have the full range of punitive measures at their disposal to levy, but at the end of the day, we're trying to show them the problem is being addressed locally and we're fully cooperating with them."

Sumner tells WALB the school system is still waiting to hear back from the GHSA. Sumner says the school system does not believe head coach Ty Randolph had any knowledge of the ineligible player's living situation.

"We have no reason to believe the coaching staff or athletic director knew of the deception that occurred," Sumner says.

WALB has reached out to GHSA Director of Media Relations Steve Figueroa, but those attempts have been unsuccessful.

We will continue to follow this story, and will have more tonight on WALB News 10.