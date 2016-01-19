KKK papers show up neighborhoods

Residents in the Foxborough neighborhood in Valdosta woke up to a surprise flyer in their driveways Monday morning.

The flyers read "The KKK wants you!" and provided contact information.

This isn't the first time residents in the neighborhood have seen flyers like this. They were also passed out a few months ago.

The flyers were also found in two other subdivisions in Valdosta.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Valdosta Police Department are investigating to see if there was any criminal activity.

VPD is also investigating the distribution of the flyers as a possible violation of city ordinance.

Due to the content of the flyers VPD shared the information with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Cpt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says the flyers didn't state any threat on them, but appeared to be for recruitment.

"We've seen nothing indicating any safety threat but we would recommend to anybody to take precautions around your home. I don't think you have to live in fear, but I think every citizen needs to be cautious," explained Jones.

