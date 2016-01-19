Albany leaders approve $400k to move Armory, protect MCLB

City and county commissioners approved $200,000 dollars each to meet the estimated $1.5 million dollar cost to move the guard on the installation.

City and county leaders have committed $400,000 to move the National Guard Armory onto the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) in Albany.

Governor Nathan Deal included $1.1 million in his budget to move the armory onto MCLB.

Former Dougherty County Commission Chair and member of the Southwest Georgia Alliance, Jeff Sinyard, told commissioners it will be the first time a guard has been located on a Marine Base.

Supporters said moving the armory is a great way to secure the base against future closures.

"The city and the county have worked collaboratively to make sure we have our investment in to secure it," said Dougherty County Commission Chairman, Christopher Cohilas.

"It solidifies what we do in conjunction with our base and says we want our base to remain here, we appreciate the work they do here," said Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard. "It provides 4,500 jobs and has a $1.5 billion impact, and we need that to remain here."

Now, it's up to state legislators to keep the Governor's Armory money in the final budget this session.

Supporters say that continuing to actively diversify the Marine Base in Albany only strengthens its position against future base realignment and closures, also known as BRAC. BRACs can happen at anytime, and MCLB survived the most recent one in 2005.

