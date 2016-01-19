Valdosta men charged in high speed shootout with cops

Two Valdosta men are facing attempted murder charges after a wild high speed chase and shootout with Florida deputies.

Investigators say 41-year-old Deanthony Roundtree and 45-year-old Randal Durrah robbed the Winn-Dixie in Madison County late Sunday night.

Around 10 o'clock a deputy spotted one of the men acting suspicious and followed his car onto U-S 90..

Investigators say Roundtree, who is the manager of the Winn-Dixie that was robbed, drove the getaway car at a high rate of speed. During the chase the men shot at the pursuing deputies who exchanged gunfire striking the suspect's vehicle multiple times.

Roundtree lost control and struck a light pole on State Road 53.

Both men were taken into custody and face numerous charges including armed robbery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

None of the deputies involved in the chase were injured.

Deputies recovered cash and firearms from the vehicle.

